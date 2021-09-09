Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is dedicated and experienced

Sabrina von Schilling is dedicated, experienced
The 2021 fall election for seats for our local administration is quickly approaching in November.
The seat of Commissioner of the Revenue is one of the seats currently held by Sabrina von Schilling since 2017. Mrs. von Schilling has performed above all expectations for the citizens of Waynesboro. She manages a team of four deputy commissioners. This team under her professionalism, guidance and superior dedication has met and surpassed many important deadlines and goals during her current four-year tenure. She has demonstrated excellence in every aspect of her responsibilities.
The plethora of duties required by this department requires leadership, organization, knowledge, dedication, continued education of state and local assessment and tax laws and most importantly experience.
Sabrina von Schilling has demonstrated each one of these values since 2017 with excellence. She worked and learned the law and the necessary skills as Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue for almost two years under the mentorship of former Commissioner of the Revenue, Don Coffey. Mrs. von Schilling volunteers as an administrative leader with the local Waynesboro Lions Club and board chairman of her church. She has the determination and commitment to excellence to continue serving Waynesboro residents as the Commissioner of the Revenue for 2022-25 for Waynesboro.
In closing, re-elect Sabrina von Schilling for her second term as the Commissioner of the Revenue this November. As mentioned, she has the dedication, experience and willingness to continue to serve in this seat within our local administration.
Be sure to cast your ballot in November. As we have learned, voting is a privilege that we shouldn’t take for granted. Do your part. It does make a difference.
Robert Richardson
Waynesboro
