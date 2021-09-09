Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is dedicated and experienced

Sabrina von Schilling is dedicated, experienced

The 2021 fall election for seats for our local administration is quickly approaching in November.

The seat of Commissioner of the Revenue is one of the seats currently held by Sabrina von Schilling since 2017. Mrs. von Schilling has performed above all expectations for the citizens of Waynesboro. She manages a team of four deputy commissioners. This team under her professionalism, guidance and superior dedication has met and surpassed many important deadlines and goals during her current four-year tenure. She has demonstrated excellence in every aspect of her responsibilities.

The plethora of duties required by this department requires leadership, organization, knowledge, dedication, continued education of state and local assessment and tax laws and most importantly experience.