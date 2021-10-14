Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is the best person for the job

Sabrina von Schilling is the best person for the job
Characteristics we all hope to find in public servants include patience, kindness, empathy, leadership, competence, expertise and work ethic.
We are fortunate in Waynesboro that this would perfectly describe our current commissioner of the revenue, Sabrina von Schilling. Anyone who has visited or contacted the commissioner of the revenue’s office is well aware that exceptional professionalism and responsiveness is the standard that has been set. It is an office that is well organized and clearly focused on the fair and consistent application of its constitutional and legal obligations. This must be attributed to the leadership and expectation that Sabrina provides and the commitment of her staff.
Commissioner von Schilling is profoundly committed to her community, her family, and her church. As a result, she always demonstrates a demeanor and confidence that transfers similar confidence to everyone she meets or works with. Beyond her professional responsibilities, she is active in civic activity through the Lion’s Club and other community endeavors.
Her business experience in banking prior to becoming commissioner of the revenue was excellent preparation for understanding the needs of citizens and businesses. She has applied that understanding as she carries out her revenue responsibilities for Waynesboro. Based on her experience and success, she is certainly the best person to carry forward the duties and responsibilities of commissioner of the revenue. We wholeheartedly endorse Sabina von Schilling and encourage all Waynesboro voters to do the same.
Lowell and Linda Lemons
Waynesboro
