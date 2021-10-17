Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is well suited to be commissioner of the revenue

Sabrina von Schilling is highly knowledgeable

I don’t usually comment on elections where I don’t have a dog in the fight, but after reading a few posts by the person running against Sabrina von Schilling, I can’t help myself.

I have known Sabrina for about 20 years. I can honestly say that I would be hard pressed to name someone that works as hard, has her level of maturity and integrity, and is as fair and compassionate as her. She is highly knowledgeable about Virginia and local codes. She has always gone above and beyond to be helpful. In my opinion, there is no one more suited for this position.

The opposition seems to be running a smear campaign full of misinformation. I will not answer any of his false claims. I will say, that I prefer to know what a candidate proposes to do and what experience they bring to the table. If a candidate constantly seeks to tear down the reputation of their opponent, while not explaining how the city would benefit from them being in office, I am led to believe they truly have nothing good to offer. Also, if a person would research the claims made, they might find that the opposition does not completely understand the duties performed by the commissioner of the revenue’s office.

Whoever you decide to vote for, just be sure to vote.