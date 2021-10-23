Letter: Sabrina von Schilling serves Waynesboro well

I am writing this letter to endorse Sabrina Von Schilling for the office of commissioner of revenue.

Sabrina before becoming the commissioner of revenue in 2017 had been the chief deputy in that office. She is very experienced and follows the code and serves the city well. She has 27 years experience in this line of work and has proven her abilities for this job with out question. She works well with the treasurer and other departments.

It is without reservation that I support her re-election. Her opponent is a good man but does not have any experience in this offices responsibilities.

Frank S. Lucente

Waynesboro

