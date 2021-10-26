Letter: Sabrina von Schilling the best candidate for Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue

Customer service appears to be the issue of the campaign for Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue.

Since I have been a public servant for Waynesboro for over 20 years, I feel especially compelled to contribute my thoughts as to who is the best candidate. For me, it is Sabrina von Schilling. I work with the public daily. I interact with citizens almost every day and I know that they expect the best treatment, kindness and respect from those of us who work for the city.

Needless to say, Sabrina von Schilling fulfills that role with amazing professionalism. I am not only a public servant but I am also a Waynesboro citizen and taxpayer. When I have interaction with the commissioner of the revenue’s office, I am treated with dignity and get the best service. Commissioner von Schilling has continued the same level of customer service that her predecessor, Don Coffey, began when he assumed the role. For me, there has been no lack of compassion and courtesy in the transition of leadership that occurred four years ago when she was first elected. Therefore, I will be voting to re-elect Sabrina Von Schilling to serve another four-year term.