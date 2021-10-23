Letter: Sabrina von Schilling will keep the office of commissioner of the revenue running efficiently

Customer service seems to be the focus of this year’s contested election for the position of commissioner of the revenue, currently held by Sabrina Von Schilling.

It is clear to me that Sabrina Von Schilling is the “customer service” incumbent that those who live in Waynesboro want to serve them for another term. When a public office that is run by an elected official is performing poorly, then everyone knows about it. Only when an office is run efficiently are citizens unaware of the talented person they have running it. Sabrina Von Schilling is that competent, experienced leader currently serving in that role. That is why you have not heard or seen anything indicating that Ms. Von Schilling is not serving her role effectively.

For decades, the office of the commissioner of the revenue has been led by strong public servants. Don Coffey, who served as her mentor, guided the office for several years. He chose not to run for re-election because he knew that Ms. Von Schilling was fit to be his successor. Having an experienced leader who knows what the role is and is not and how to deliver consistent results helps make the city run smoothly. The role of commissioner of the revenue is not as well known as say, mayor or sheriff. That being said, Sabrina Von Schilling has kept the officer running efficiently during the pandemic and expanded customer service so that citizens have full access!