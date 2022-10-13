Letter: Sam Hostetter deserves to be re-elected to Waynesboro City Council

I am writing in support of the re-election of Sam Hostetter to Waynesboro City Council. I have known Sam as a professional colleague for more than 25 years and I know him to be a kind, caring, honest, and knowledgeable family physician. He tries his best to help each of his patients, and he brings these qualities to city council. He does all he can to make Waynesboro better.

We were especially fortunate to have his leadership during the pandemic, but in addition to that, he has always advocated improving our city in every way possible. He has coffee shop meetings with citizens; he responds to phone calls, letters, and emails about whatever anyone observes or needs; he has always promoted a business climate that attracts and provides good jobs.

Waynesboro has been blessed to have Sam Hostetter on city council and also that he is eager to continue his excellent work for us.

Stephen Howlett, MD.

Waynesboro, VA