Letter: Sam Hostetter, Kathe Maneval provide needed independent voices

There are two strong independent voices in Waynesboro that need to be re-elected to their respective roles on City Council and the School Board. Dr. Samuel Hostetter and Mrs. Kathryn Maneval have faithfully served the citizens of Waynesboro while not being affiliated with either political party. Now, the Waynesboro Republican Party Committee has nominated or endorsed their own candidates to replace Dr. Hostetter and Mrs. Maneval. If memory serves, Waynesboro suffered tremendously when party politicians occupied city council because cutting taxes was paramount for them over the well-being of Waynesboro citizens. Waynesboro is still in the throes of rebounding from those crippling years of “Do More with Less.”

Dr. Hostetter did not have a hand in the mass exodus of veteran police officers from the city to retirement or other law enforcement agencies but he has worked to fix the problem. Several officers left Waynesboro, myself included, because past city councils compressed our salaries making it untenable to work in Waynesboro while demanding more from us. This is right out of the party playbook. Dr. Hostetter has supported numerous pay raises and bonuses for public safety employees. In 2018, Dr. Hostetter spent time at the Waynesboro Police Department accompanying patrol officers on the night shift. He saw firsthand what police officers experienced. For the past four years, he has worked tirelessly to boost pay for all public safety employees. He definitely “Backs the Blue”!

Thankfully, Waynesboro educators & students have a strong advocate as well in Kathe Maneval. After 26 years as a cop, I am in my fourth year of teaching for Waynesboro Public Schools. The first year of teaching was impacted by COVID-19, which no one saw coming. Thankfully, Mrs. Maneval and the other board members spent hours working with school administrators to keep our students’ education going even during the state-mandated lockdown. With her support, Waynesboro students have done well. All city schools are accredited! Her focus now and in the future is the mental health of our students who have been negatively impacted by the isolation brought by COVID-19. Her platform is not based on overused buzzwords like “transparency” and “communication.” She cares about real issues affecting our students.

The old adage, “all politics is local,” is critical for Waynesboro voters to remember this year. We have seen firsthand how party politics have caused a schism in our country that is long from being repaired. Remember this year to vote for the person and not the party!

Waynesboro is an independent city that needs the independent voices of Dr. Sam Hostetter and Mrs. Kathe Maneval.

Brian Edwards

Waynesboro