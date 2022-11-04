Letter: Sam Hostetter the right person to continue moving Waynesboro forward

I support Sam Hostetter. As a lifelong resident of Waynesboro, I’ve seen decades of different leadership and its impact on our city. This year’s election, especially as we come out of COVID, is critical and I trust Dr. Hostetter to continue to move Waynesboro forward. In the most difficult of times, Waynesboro has persevered with a robust economy, stronger infrastructure, better paid police officers and firefighters and lower taxes.

Waynesboro has changed dramatically since Dr. Hostetter was elected in 2018. During his watch, several new businesses have opened here. Amazon, Ollie's, Popeye's, Burlington, Chipotle and Tractor Supply Company, just to name a few, have determined that Waynesboro is a good place for businesses. These have brought in hundreds of new jobs and helped keep Waynesboro's unemployment rate lower than the national average. Also, the long-shuttered Virginia Metal Crafters site is seeing new life. This shows he is not just concerned with the west-end growth but also Waynesboro's historic Eastside.

Not only have businesses reaped the benefit of his leadership, but tourism in Waynesboro has skyrocketed during Dr. Hostetter's time on city council. The $67 million of visitor spending that came in during 2021 will definitely go higher with the progress made on the Greenway, Sunset Park, and the Virginia Museum of Natural History. All of these projects were priorities supported by him.

Dr. Hostetter and others on city council have made public safety and improvements to Waynesboro school buildings essential to Waynesboro's successful future. While he has enhanced compensation for first responders and been a critical partner in the renovation of Waynesboro High School, he has also recognized the need for relief for taxpayers. Just recently, he proposed a reduction in the local personal property tax on vehicles that was adopted by city council.

Join me in supporting continued growth and progress. Join me in supporting Sam.

Jeff Fife

Waynesboro