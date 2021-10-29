Letter: Saturday last chance to buy books this year at Famers Market

The Friends of the Library Farmers Market book sales must have been a good thing — because, like all good things, they’re coming to an end.

That’s right. This Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, we will be selling books at the Waynesboro Farmers Market for the last time this year. The Farmers Market itself will be winding up this Saturday, one more chance for you to sample the excellent produce, meats, baked goods and other items that our hard-working local vendors bring to the market.

We have enjoyed getting to know the other market vendors, dancing to the music and offering our books to appreciative customers. We have made some money, which we will use for the town library. We also have made many friends who we hope will become Friends by joining with us to help the library in the future.

If you’re interested, pick up one our membership applications right beside the books (applications and books also available at the library). Ten dollars buys a year of membership, a great bargain — just like our books!

See you next growing season.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

