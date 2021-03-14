Letter: Scripture changes meaning over time

In reading the column last week by Pastor Mark Wingfield and the emphatic responses defending his position, I am reminded of two points of historical interest — one reasonably modern, and the other, more dated — that make me profoundly skeptical of others' claims of rightness based on an appeal to scripture.

On Easter Sunday, 1960, no less august a theologian than Bob Jones preached a sermon from Acts 17:26, which states that God “hath determined . . . the bounds of their habitation.” Accordingly, with God setting the boundaries of the nations of the Earth, the fundamental point of the sermon (titled “is segregation scriptural?”) is that “You can be a Christian and have fellowship with people that you would not marry and that God does not want you to marry and that if you should marry you would be marrying outside the will of God.”