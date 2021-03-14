Letter: Scripture changes meaning over time

In reading the column last week by Pastor Mark Wingfield and the emphatic responses defending his position, I am reminded of two points of historical interest — one reasonably modern, and the other, more dated — that make me profoundly skeptical of others' claims of rightness based on an appeal to scripture.
On Easter Sunday, 1960, no less august a theologian than Bob Jones preached a sermon from Acts 17:26, which states that God “hath determined . . . the bounds of their habitation.” Accordingly, with God setting the boundaries of the nations of the Earth, the fundamental point of the sermon (titled “is segregation scriptural?”) is that “You can be a Christian and have fellowship with people that you would not marry and that God does not want you to marry and that if you should marry you would be marrying outside the will of God.”
The more historical example that strikes me is the history in the antebellum South defending slavery based on scripture. The Southern Baptist Convention itself came into being to separate pro-slavery churches from abolitionist churches in the North. Scriptural arguments from the Old and New Testaments were all marshalled in defense of chattel slavery and its ordination by God. You don’t have to take my word for it — ask the report commissioned by the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary on their history, which said that the SBC “spoke distinctly in support of the morality of slaveholding and the justness of the Confederate effort to preserve it.”
One wonders whether any of the advocates cited above would be susceptible of changing their minds, and whether we should be the same.
Eric Anderson
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.