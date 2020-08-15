You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Shame on Cline for not supporting GAOA
Letter: Shame on Cline for not supporting GAOA

It would be difficult to find an American who is not proud and enthusiastic about our national parks, which are both widely admired and have served as a model throughout the world.

Just recently, the Great American Outdoors Act was passed through a strong showing of bi-partisan support in our U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Not enough can be said about the overwhelming bi-partisan support which made passing this significant conservation piece possible. Although it seems like a no-brainer to pass a piece of legislation that supports both our economy and our amazing national park system, as well as other public lands through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, it has taken well over a year to get this through Congress. National park funding for repairs and maintenance has barely increased since 1980, while park visits have increased by 50%.

Sadly, our own local 6th District Congressman Ben Cline voted against it — the only representative from Virginia to do so. The law will enable approximately 100,000 new jobs within the park system, 10,000 of those in Virginia alone, and indirectly supports local businesses which benefit from tourism. With our present economic situation, this act is important for our economy, for local jobs, and for national parks. Let Rep. Cline know how you feel about his “nay” vote, and thank Sen. Warner for his tireless efforts to get this passed into law.

Barbara Brothers

Staunton

