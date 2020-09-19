 Skip to main content
Letter: Simple math shows Christians have become a minority
Letter: Simple math shows Christians have become a minority

I read three local area newspapers — Harrisonburg’s, Staunton’s and Waynesboro’s. The opinion page of each newspaper frequently features letters from Christians.

If you truly wonder why the U.S. and world seem so increasingly hostile to traditional American values, do you suppose it has anything to do with Christians being an oppressed minority? Most creditable sources estimate there are roughly 2 billion Christians in an approximate worldwide population of 8 billion. Simple math means 3/4, or 75%, of the world disagrees with the beliefs of Christians.

Therefore, will you soldier on, or instead, hoist the white flag of surrender?

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

