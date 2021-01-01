Letter: Sin includes what we have left undone

Sin includes what we have left undone

I am responding to Mr. Troxel’s Dec. 21 article and the way he has limited God.

In the article, Mr. Troxel put God’s power in the hands of the believer, not God. For example, he says, “When we have met those challenges,” “a national belief in God,” “When we believe,” and the list goes on. It sounds like we must do something, not God.

The list by Rick Warren is relevant, but limited, and does not go far enough. The list limits sin. My Lutheran belief is that we have sinned against God in thought, word and deed by what we have done and by what we have left undone. Our sin is much bigger than a list of what we think is sinful.

You limit God with your specific understanding of the “God of the Bible.” Your understanding of God is different from my understanding of God. Which of us right? I lift up the quote from Abraham Lincoln, “Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”