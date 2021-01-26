Letter: Sinking more taxpayer money into MRRJ may not be the answer

I am open to hearing both sides of the Middle River Regional Jail expansion debate. Yet the expert “pro” presentation before the Waynesboro City Council on Jan. 25 was concerning, to say the least. The comments around the mental health care of those incarcerated were chilling. The lead expert admitted that treatment is not the jail’s aim. The part-time psychiatric care available is to help people “adjust to their incarceration.” That kind of superiority thinking is one of the first steps in dehumanization. It’s the same argument that labels an appropriate reaction to an extreme situation as irrational or “insane.”

Statistically, the majority of those inside are awaiting trial, not yet charged, and disproportionately are people who are lower-income, people of color, and people with disabilities. Offenses are mostly low-level and non-violent.