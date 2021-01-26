Letter: Sinking more taxpayer money into MRRJ may not be the answer

I am open to hearing both sides of the Middle River Regional Jail expansion debate. Yet the expert “pro” presentation before the Waynesboro City Council on Jan. 25 was concerning, to say the least. The comments around the mental health care of those incarcerated were chilling. The lead expert admitted that treatment is not the jail’s aim. The part-time psychiatric care available is to help people “adjust to their incarceration.” That kind of superiority thinking is one of the first steps in dehumanization. It’s the same argument that labels an appropriate reaction to an extreme situation as irrational or “insane.”
Statistically, the majority of those inside are awaiting trial, not yet charged, and disproportionately are people who are lower-income, people of color, and people with disabilities. Offenses are mostly low-level and non-violent.
Ten-year projections are just that: projections, and liable to be flawed. COVID has all of us reassessing our priorities. The history of alleged misconduct and mismanagement at MRRJ should give many of us pause before sinking additional tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money into it for the next decade. Our community leaders and elected officials need to be more forward-thinking. Invest in a multi-disciplinary approach with the evidence-based practices and strategies known to keep people out of jail. In addition to bolstering the health and well-being of our communities, it’s also a wise economic development decision for our five central Shenandoah Valley jurisdictions.
Waynesboro City Council members, Augusta County Supervisors, the Waynesboro representatives serving and appointed to the MRRJ Jail Authority Board: City Manager Michael Hamp, Finance Director Cameron McCormick, and Sheriff Joe Harris, Senator Emmett Hanger, and Delegate John Avoli, I urge some more caution in your state budget request and to listen to the community members most affected.
Ronna Wertman
Grottoes
