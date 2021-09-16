Letter: Slavery still exists and we do little about it

In response to the Rev. Russell Waldrop’s perspective in the Aug. 30 edition of the paper:

1. Ezekiel 18:20. A son will not bear the inequity of the father. You seek to punish someone for a crime they did not commit. And repair someone who was not injured.

2. Members of my family perished in the Holocaust. I don’t seek or expect reparations from Germany, yet you would force me to pay people who were free while my family was fed to the ovens.

3. If one is so concerned about slavery, I would suggest you work on ending it throughout the world where it is still to this day active. Not only does slavery still exist in Africa, but there is also the sex-slave business thriving in Asia and yes, sadly, in America. Yet you are silent on it.

This is yet another left-wing effort to appropriate wealth from a group you do not favor in order to curry favor with a different group.

Sterling Gill

Fishersville

