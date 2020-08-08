Letter: Socialism, communism share the same approach to governance

I take issue with Yvonne Surette’s letter (Aug. 7), which responded to Mason Pickett’s letter of Aug. 1 in which he "attacks socialism."
The title of her letter was revealing: “Socialism is not the same as Communism.” Their names may be different, but these failed systems have always had the same approach to governance: "the state is in charge of everything," in contrast to what Ms. Surette says. That "everything" includes state ownership of the means of production, the state’s central planning and total control of the state’s economy (which never works out in practice), and controlling the thoughts and behavior of their citizens by means of propaganda, intimidation, imprisonment and murder.
In order to "help [Pickett] understand" what "socialism is," Ms. Surette reveals she herself does not understand "what socialism is," by simply providing a list of public services which are common to developed, capitalistic, and non-socialist countries, and have nothing to do with the philosophy and operation of socialism. In our system the citizens vote these programs into existence.
In socialist and communist countries, all "social programs" (if they exist at all, and such as they are) are imposed on the citizens from above. Ms. Surette states "every other civilized country in the world has free health insurance," also not true. First, most universal health care systems are not highly centralized. Second, most universal coverage systems offer narrow benefit packages and incorporate cost-sharing for patients. Third, private health insurance plays a major role in most developed countries with universal coverage. And fourth, countries with universal coverage have strict immigration policies to control health care expenditures. This is not "free health insurance."
Finally, the countries she lists in her final paragraph are not "socialist," but capitalist welfare states, with high taxes imposed to support social programs. People offering a benign picture of socialism based on gross misinformation about "what it is" is a major political problem here in the US. I encourage study of actual socialism and communism, to understand that these are truly evil systems, and we don’t want them here.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro