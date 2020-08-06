Letter: Socialism is not the same as Communism

Responding to Mason Pickett’s letter on Aug. 1. He attacks socialism, which he thinks is evil, so I feel compelled to help him understand what socialism is. It’s not Communism, which is what is scaring people because they don’t understand that they are not the same. Socialists don’t want the state in charge of everything — I don’t want the government making jeans and shoes (which is what Communism is — the state is in charge)! But Socialists recognize that the primary job of our government is the well-being of our people. All of us, not just the wealthy.
We already have socialism: Social Security, Medicare, which keep our elderly loved ones alive, a military to protect us, public schools, public roads, public police departments, public fire departments, public libraries, public parks, public road cleaning and trash pickup —all of us, through our taxes and fees, fund these, and they are available to everyone — that’s socialism. Would you like to do without your fire department because it’s a socialist program? Why not just expand these programs? Why not have public health? Does that threaten you? Do other programs threaten you? Why not have free universities? How does that threaten you? Why is that so scary?
Every other civilized country in the world has free health insurance (like the free fire department?). And they have not yet fallen into Communism: their citizens are the happiest on earth. Look into Scandinavia, Germany, the UK. All free countries.
Yvonne Surette
Staunton