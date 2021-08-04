Letter: Society will one day accept transgender students

On open letter to all trans youth:

I am so sorry to hear about Augusta County’s Board of Supervisors’ decision to vote against the state mandate to improve non-discrimination policies that would have added language related to transgender students and bullying.

Having paid attention to issues like this for many years I can tell you that the tide is turning in your direction. There are things you can do.

First, know that it is entirely wonderful to be just who and how you are. There is only one of you. Celebrate being the one wonderful you that you are.

Second, find loving, accepting, tolerant people so you always have someone to turn to and a community of support. Everyone on the planet needs community but especially people who face discrimination of any type.

Third, register and vote if you are old enough. If you are not old enough to vote, support trans friendly politicians. Support doesn’t have to come in the form of money. It can come in lots of other ways that you can learn about.