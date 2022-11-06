Letter: Something to consider before you vote

When it comes to politics and politicians there is plenty of criticism and blame to go around. But think about what has happened in our country in less than two years. Millions of undocumented immigrants pouring into our country. The worst maneuver in our history getting out of Afghanistan. People losing jobs for not taking a mandated vaccine that has been proven to have limited effectiveness. Inflation through the roof mainly due to high fuel costs from forcing a reduction in fossil fuels and a switch to renewables that our country isn’t ready to handle, yet. Weakening our military by pursuing Woke Ideology over military readiness. And especially allowing our children be used and influenced to push a sexual agenda that should be reserved for adults.