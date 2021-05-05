Letter: States, not federal government, responsible for modernizing schools

I totally disagree with Mr. Stewart's letter stating the federal government should be responsible for modernizing schools. That is the responsibility of each state working closely with each county.
Why would people in a small state like Idaho have to pay taxes to support schools in California. The residents of each state are responsible for educating their children and giving them the proper infrastructure for learning. This is just another step towards saying we can't take care of ourselves, we need big government to take over.
Frank Rott
Waynesboro
