Letter: State's unemployment insurance system is broken

Virginia’s unemployment insurance system is broken.

I was laid off in December. I received about four checks from the Virginia Employment Commission before my benefits were cut off on Feb. 8. No heads up, no notification, no paperwork — for some reason that I still don’t know, I stopped receiving benefits. I called the VEC over and over and over again, but nobody could tell me what was going on.

Since then, I’ve had to sign up for food stamps and almost lost my car. I accumulated a mountain of late fees on the bills I couldn’t afford to pay. I was desperate.

Thankfully, my benefits were restored last month. I don’t know where I’d be without them, but I still worry about the tens of thousands of other people who haven’t gotten their benefits yet. It is a disgrace that the VEC treats out-of-work Virginians so poorly.

I hope the General Assembly will make changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system. They need to compensate people whose claims aren’t processed in a timely manner. They need to be more accessible for people who speak languages other than English, people who don’t have internet to apply online, and people who can’t drive to a physical office. Let’s make these changes now so people in the future don’t have to suffer the way I did this past year.