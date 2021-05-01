Letter: Students grateful to be able to graduate outdoors

During the beginning when COVID-19 hit the United States about a year ago, many Americans did not and are still not taking this disease seriously, thus the spread of the virus increased dramatically over the months to where the cases have increased to a total of more than 32 million and the number of deaths is more than 500,000 as noted by the New York Times.

In order to combat the virus, the CDC highly recommended wearing a medical grade masks to decrease the chances of getting it. As a result of the CDC issuing these guidelines, federal and state mandates were placed to keep the people safe. Regulations included the shutting down of schools last year in 2020 as well as many businesses.

For many students, hearing that we were getting two weeks off in March 2020 felt like a small vacation. What we didn’t know was it would be for the rest of that school year and we would learn virtually this school year. When this school year started, many students, including myself were unamused by the fact that school would be done virtually. As school progressed, I myself grew tired and unmotivated by online classes and many other students felt the same way. This caused me to “slack off” and not always pay attention.