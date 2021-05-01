Letter: Students grateful to be able to graduate outdoors

During the beginning when COVID-19 hit the United States about a year ago, many Americans did not and are still not taking this disease seriously, thus the spread of the virus increased dramatically over the months to where the cases have increased to a total of more than 32 million and the number of deaths is more than 500,000 as noted by the New York Times.
In order to combat the virus, the CDC highly recommended wearing a medical grade masks to decrease the chances of getting it. As a result of the CDC issuing these guidelines, federal and state mandates were placed to keep the people safe. Regulations included the shutting down of schools last year in 2020 as well as many businesses.
For many students, hearing that we were getting two weeks off in March 2020 felt like a small vacation. What we didn’t know was it would be for the rest of that school year and we would learn virtually this school year. When this school year started, many students, including myself were unamused by the fact that school would be done virtually. As school progressed, I myself grew tired and unmotivated by online classes and many other students felt the same way. This caused me to “slack off” and not always pay attention.
Along with virtual classes, we were expected to complete assignments online which was tricky, especially if we didn’t understand what was being asked of us. I had an especially hard time understanding certain topics as I am a “hands-on learner,” so virtual school was and is hard for me to do. With the never ending pile of assignments expected to be done, we were also robbed of many school activities. Events such as homecoming and prom never happened. As a senior in my last year of high school, this completely broke my heart. Although Waynesboro High School tried their best to accommodate for the lack of traditional events, I and many others were saddened we were never going to have a “normal year.”
Looking forward to the present, students at Waynesboro High School now are allowed to be at school physically for four days a week, Tuesdays through Fridays, for in-person learning. Along with that, sports seasons are happening which has, in my opinion, made this year feel at least a little normal. Athletes are able to compete against other schools, following VHSL and CDC guidelines. This, to me as a track and field athlete, made me extremely happy knowing I would be able to compete and have fun doing it. As students are starting to go to school physically, I believe this has boosted the moral of many classmates as well as the faculty at Waynesboro High School. With in-person learning, it has felt as normal as it can get under these circumstances.
As a senior, graduation is a huge part of this year. Waynesboro High School has given two options for seniors, an outdoor ceremony on May 14 and an indoor ceremony May 15. Many students are extremely grateful to school officials for planning the outdoor ceremony as it has been tradition for many ears. I’m very excited to be able to walk on stage outside to receive my diploma and graduate, and many other seniors feel the same.
I and other students have been impacted by COVID-19, but were given an experience which allowed us to grow and learn as we adapted. For that I’m grateful to be alive and healthy and able to graduate in the most normal way possible despite this pandemic.
Melody Robinson
Waynesboro
