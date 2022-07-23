Letter: Supreme Court shouldn't being making laws

This letter is in response to Ms. Surette column entitled Republicans aren't prolife.

First of all Ms. Surette, I am an independent. I have tried both parties and been very disappointed over the years.

I am prolife since 1978 when I became aware that the Supreme Court made a law in 1973. I learned in government classes that the job of our Supreme Court justices was to interpret the U.S. Constitution, not make law; that responsibility belongs to the legislative branch of our government.

I think your ability to predict the future is slightly flawed; unless you know all the cases that may be presented to SCOTUS.

I also agree that voting in every election is extremely important. I have since my generation established the right to vote at age 18.

Our country is not an experiment. It has been a successful republic for many years. I hope it will continue. I hope we can return to the valves the founders established.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro