Letter: Take the time to vote for Stephanie Beverage

As reported by The News Virginian, early voting for the general election on Nov. 2 begins on Sept. 17.
Stephanie Beverage is seeking her third term as treasurer of the City of Waynesboro. She has kept all her original campaign promises and continues to do an outstanding job. She is extremely efficient and highly visible. I know that she goes in the office early every morning, stays late and often works on weekends and holidays. Her office was one of the few that stayed open during the entire pandemic. She and her staff, in addition to their other duties, now process passport applications and handle DMV transactions. To expedite matters, a second drive-thru lane has been added.
Even though Stephanie has no opposition in the race, I hope voters will show their appreciation by backing her 100% on Nov. 2.
Marsha Howard
Waynesboro
