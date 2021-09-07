Letter: Take the time to vote for Stephanie Beverage

Stephanie Beverage is seeking her third term as treasurer of the City of Waynesboro. She has kept all her original campaign promises and continues to do an outstanding job. She is extremely efficient and highly visible. I know that she goes in the office early every morning, stays late and often works on weekends and holidays. Her office was one of the few that stayed open during the entire pandemic. She and her staff, in addition to their other duties, now process passport applications and handle DMV transactions. To expedite matters, a second drive-thru lane has been added.