Letter: Take the time to vote in November's election

Last weekend I came home from college to vote for our state and local offices. I feel that it is important for all Waynesboro citizens who are away at college or in the armed services to participate in annual elections.

I have followed the state races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at Virginia Tech and know that every vote is important in a tight race that has garnered national attention. However, I also strongly believe that it is essential to keep apprised of what’s going on back in my hometown. Doing so, I cast my vote for Sabrina von Schilling for commissioner of the revenue. I read that the office has recently received state accreditation under her leadership. What better reason does a Waynesboro citizen need than to keep the office running like a well-oiled machine.

I encourage all Waynesboro citizens who are living out of the area to vote absentee, early vote or come home to vote on Nov. 2. And when you do, vote to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling for commissioner of revenue.

Isaac Edwards

Blacksburg

