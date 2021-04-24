 Skip to main content
Letter: Take time to see the tulips
Letter: Take time to see the tulips

Kaiya with Tulips

Kaiya with Tulips is by Nils Westergard.

 Jaclyn Barton/The News Virginian

Please do yourself a favor and go see the long row of tulips under the large, award-winning mural off Arch Avenue near Kroger's.

The mural shows a girl with pink tulips and now under the mural are pink tulips. Go now before they fade. It's a real delight!

Sandra Gallagher

Afton

