Letter: Terry Kent has the skills to succeed as commissioner of the revenue

In a little over 30 days, Waynesboro citizens will be going to vote. I endorse Terry Kent for the position of commissioner of the revenue. I have not only known him in passing, but I have worked with him on three different occasions.

With Terry’s leadership, we turned around three video stores that were not performing. The foundation to our growth was his constant reminder of customer service; looking people in the eye and letting them know we were there for them. People looked forward to coming into a business that genuinely cared about them as a person.

Through Terry’s mentoring, I went on to become a manager of my own store in Harrisonburg and in Alabama. People sense how you think of them. Charlotte Bronte said, “What you want to ignite in others must first burn inside yourself."

Vote for Terry Kent, Waynesboro will be a better place.

Brandy Adcock Baker

Bay Minette, Alabama

