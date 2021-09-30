Letter: Terry Kent knows how the residents should be treated

Waynesboro has a choice for Commission of the Revenue. For many years, I have wanted to see someone qualified take over the office and treat its customers (the residents) like a business would treat their customers.

After many years of poor customer service, Sabrina von Schilling needs to pack up her desk and find something else to do that doesn't involve the public. A large majority of residents have many complaints, compiling a list of many different things, most of which involve her quickness to turn off water, smacking down good paying customers who have no other choice.

Please take a good look at Terry Kent, a lifelong resident and business owner who understands how the residents should be treated.

Brett Thompson

Waynesboro

