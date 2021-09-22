Letter: Terry Kent uniquely qualified to be Commissioner of The Revenue

I voted today! A right guaranteed by our Constitution and protected by my grandfather in World War I, my father in World War II and numerous friends and relatives in the many battlefields since. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly as it’s the one way we as individuals take part in making our country better.

However, some folks don’t see the value in voting in local and state elections as they do in national elections. They are dead wrong! Local elections have the ability to be the most important, as they address issues that are more likely to affect your daily life.

That’s why I voted for Terry Kent for Commissioner of The Revenue. Terry is uniquely qualified for that position. A native of Waynesboro, Terry has successfully owned and managed a number of businesses in Waynesboro. Odds are you’ve likely run into him at some point over the last 40+ years. His resume includes but is not limited to, his own video rental store, tax service, and numerous management positions in Waynesboro businesses. You can find out more at his website: Terrykent.org.