Letter: Terry McAuliffe says parents should have no say

Terry McAuliffe says parents should have no say
In choosing between former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin on voting day, Virginians should consider the following about McAuliffe.
First, he was co-chair of Bill Clinton’s successful 1996 campaign for president, and we know Clinton was thereafter impeached in 1998 — though not convicted — over the scandalous Monica Lewinski affair.
Second, he was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign in 2008; and we now know about Clinton’s illegal private email server, that as secretary of state she signed off on the uranium deal with Russia and later orchestrated the false and inflammatory Steele Dossier alleging traitorous and immoral behavior on the part of former President Donald Trump. So, McAuliffe has been keeping very dubious political company for many years.
Finally, and this should be enough to tip voters’ choice against him, he does not believe parents should have a say in what their children are taught in our public schools. He in fact vetoed three education bills when he was governor last time, including a bill favoring school choice. We do not need a governor who believes we should disallow parents a voice in whether or not their children are indoctrinated in such courses as critical race theory or the discredited Project 1619.
As former President Barack Obama was fond of saying, “Elections have consequences.” In the upcoming election the consequences of re-electing McAuliffe would be severe on Virginia’s schoolchildren and their parents.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
