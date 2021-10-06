Letter: Terry McAuliffe says parents should have no say

Terry McAuliffe says parents should have no say

In choosing between former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin on voting day, Virginians should consider the following about McAuliffe.

First, he was co-chair of Bill Clinton’s successful 1996 campaign for president, and we know Clinton was thereafter impeached in 1998 — though not convicted — over the scandalous Monica Lewinski affair.

Second, he was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign in 2008; and we now know about Clinton’s illegal private email server, that as secretary of state she signed off on the uranium deal with Russia and later orchestrated the false and inflammatory Steele Dossier alleging traitorous and immoral behavior on the part of former President Donald Trump. So, McAuliffe has been keeping very dubious political company for many years.