Letter: Thank you to Quick's Bus Company

To declare that 2020 was “different” would be an understatement. Our country’s first responders stood toe to toe confronting the coronavirus. And while these first responders worked unceasingly, this disease brought business and industry to its knees and, like me, many were left without work. I have worked locally in the travel industry since January 2000 as a bus driver for Quick’s Bus Company.
Quick’s Bus Company began its operations in the late 1940s as a locally (Staunton) owned and family-run business and today Quick’s remains as such. Unlike a large corporate conglomerate, it does not have deep pockets. According to Quick’s Bus Company, in 2019 their fleet of buses completed a total of 4,266 trips which carried 127,980 passengers. Last year, because of the coronavirus, those numbers dwindled to only 432 trips carrying 17,280 passengers.
This letter is one of praise and a heartfelt thank you to Jason Quick (grandson of an original entrepreneur) and his wife Shannon. These current owners of Quick’s Bus Company do not consider its employees just a number, but family. And for their family of full-time employees, they have made a most honorable decision, even with the company’s huge loss of revenue, to continue the payment of our monthly insurance premiums.
Once again, thank you Jason and Shannon! And for the traveling public, please remember Quick’s Bus Company for all of your traveling needs when you feel safe to do so!
Forest Surface
Fishersville
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words.
Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers.
All letters are subject to editing.
The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received.
Letters should be the original work of the signatory.
Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.