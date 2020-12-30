Letter: Thank you to Waynesboro secret Santa

Despite a year of COVID-19, protests, riots and discontent it warms my heart to know there are still kind and generous people among us.

During a recent trip to a Waynesboro retailer on Dec. 24, I was approached by a woman unknown to me. She smiled, wished me ”Merry Christmas” and handed me an envelope. I did not open the envelope (obviously a card) until I finished shopping.

The Christmas card had a handwritten wish for “Peace, Joy & Love! Merry Christmas, Secret Santa”. Also included in the card was a new $100 bill! Secret Santa was long gone, but her goodwill will long be remembered. Kindness does matter. Pass it on!

A heartfelt thank you from a new secret Santa.

Donna Rider

Victoria

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.