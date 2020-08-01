Thank you, Nancy Sorrells, for your suggestion of hiking/biking the Chessie Trail in Lexington!
I decided yesterday to check it out and so traveled with my dog from Afton to Lexington.
I totally agree: The Chessie Trail is indeed a hidden gem! We enjoyed our walk and will return with our bikes next time.
Keep your suggestions coming.
Sandy Gallagher
Afton
