Letter: The Wayne Theatre is good for our economy

Once again, our local treasure, the Wayne Theatre has been ignored by our local paper.

June 10 was Rock the Block. It is our annual fundraiser supported by many business partners and individuals. I didn't see any coverage before or after the event. I am sure people wondered why there were fireworks on the evening of June 10.

June 17 was our season reveal for 2021-2022. Did you cover it? People come from across the state and from other states to see the performances. It is good for our local economy. I ask you kindly again to cover our city's local culture.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro

