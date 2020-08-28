Letter: There is a need, but no funding, to help aging citizens

Jennifer Lewis' letter of Aug. 27, 2020, though laudable, poses more questions than answers.
There is an increasing number of our aging citizens who face the challenge of future care. Ms. Lewis' solution calls for more apartment buildings specifically for the disabled, aging, emotional, and mentally incapable of self care and a myriad of similar situations. Ms. Lewis pointed to the closing of one facility for reasons unspecified.
The "unspoken" source for financially backed programs is glaring. Who is expected to pay for these and many other jobs associated with needed professional care? Volunteers serve a purpose which cannot always be depended on for various reasons. Though Ms. Lewis has the fix, she doesn't suggest the funding. The federal government is already overburdened with financing welfare programs, Gov. Ralph Northam is more interested in paying out millions of dollars for the destruction of history rather than investing financially for the aging. We as taxpayers are already strained to the breaking point.
The need is apparent, the finances are not.
Barbara Bortle
Waynesboro
