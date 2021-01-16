Letter: Those who participated in riot have questionable values

Concerning the recent flap over making public the local bus riders to the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. coup attempt: citizens who participated in this insurrection have questionable values, to put it mildly. We need to know which of our representatives and citizen board members attended this violent coup attempt. And we must know the extent of their actions. Did they illegally enter the Capitol? Did they damage property or hurt people? Were they armed? Citizen board members who participate in seditious activities do not and can not represent our community. Citizens who feel they are exempt from obeying the rule of law should not be representing those of us who do.

Make no mistake. The Jan. 6 events were no mere protest. This was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the certifying of election results. Our Sixth District Representative Ben Cline and “Stop the Steal” others who fanned the flames of President Donald Trump’s lies were intent on standing in the way of our democratic process. There was no “steal” and those who wish to “stop” the wheels of our republic’s due processes do not serve us ethically nor honorably.

Deborah Kushner

Staunton

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.