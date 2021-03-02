Letter: Transgender folks are fearfully and wonderfully made by God

I write out of deep concern regarding a piece written by New Virginian columnist Mr. Wingfield, published by your paper on Feb. 27. In his piece, Mr. Wingfield articulated misinformed, abhorrent and violent views regarding the health and wellbeing of transgender folks.

I must note that first and foremost, I’m a Christian. As such, I know full well that transgender folks are fearfully and wonderfully made by God (Psalm 139:14). To condemn their existence denies the image of God inherent within them. It mocks the Creator.

I’m also a mental health professional who has had the privilege of working with transgender teens. Mr. Wingfield’s piece is patently transphobic and does significant harm to the transgender population among your readership and community. Such writing and preaching contributes to the alarmingly high rate of suicide among transgender youth.

As the Word says, Mr. Wingfield is free to say such things, but doing so is not beneficial (1 Corinthians 6:12). The well-known harm perpetuated by Mr. Wingfield’s views is far beyond lack of benefit, and is indeed dangerous.