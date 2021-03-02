Letter: Transgender folks are fearfully and wonderfully made by God

I write out of deep concern regarding a piece written by New Virginian columnist Mr. Wingfield, published by your paper on Feb. 27. In his piece, Mr. Wingfield articulated misinformed, abhorrent and violent views regarding the health and wellbeing of transgender folks.
I must note that first and foremost, I’m a Christian. As such, I know full well that transgender folks are fearfully and wonderfully made by God (Psalm 139:14). To condemn their existence denies the image of God inherent within them. It mocks the Creator.
I’m also a mental health professional who has had the privilege of working with transgender teens. Mr. Wingfield’s piece is patently transphobic and does significant harm to the transgender population among your readership and community. Such writing and preaching contributes to the alarmingly high rate of suicide among transgender youth.
As the Word says, Mr. Wingfield is free to say such things, but doing so is not beneficial (1 Corinthians 6:12). The well-known harm perpetuated by Mr. Wingfield’s views is far beyond lack of benefit, and is indeed dangerous.
While it is Mr. Wingfield’s right to say and believe such things, your paper is under no obligation to promote them through publication. Doing so contributes to the harm that Mr. Wingfield’s views inflict. It is irresponsible to promote the degradation of members of one’s community under the guise of free speech.
I’m sure a component of your decision to publish such harmful perspectives is your desire to include a variety of voices from your community. This is admirable. But having an opinion is not the same as being informed. Mr. Wingfield offering his perspective says nothing of its validity. Your publishing his ignorance does a disservice to your readership.
Jordan Leahy
Licensed Resident in Counseling
Charlottesville
