Letter: Treat people with respect, compassion

Last week, there were various opinion pieces and letters to the editor regarding the rights of transgender and LBGTQ persons. I would like to share a personal perspective – a journey of compassion, perhaps.

Before our youngest son was born (in the days when gender wasn’t usually known until birth), I prayed for a Bible verse to use as part of a birth announcement. I was happy to find Psalm 139: 13-14, where it states that “one is knit together in their mother’s womb, God’s works are perfect and wonderful.” What followed, however, was a crisis of faith: our son was born with multiple heart defects. I prayed “Why, God, would you specifically assure me that this baby would be perfect?”

I struggled with those thoughts for a while, wondering if I should I even use that verse on his birth announcement. Then I began to realize all the ways that none of us are “perfect.” Some ways are visible at birth, other conditions are invisible, and diagnosed later in life – but each of us is still “perfectly created in the image of God.” Yes, I realized I could use that verse as an announcement, and a witness that—for whatever length of life our son would live, he could reflect God’s image of love, compassion, trust, courage and joy.