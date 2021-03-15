Letter: Treat people with respect, compassion

Last week, there were various opinion pieces and letters to the editor regarding the rights of transgender and LBGTQ persons. I would like to share a personal perspective – a journey of compassion, perhaps.
Before our youngest son was born (in the days when gender wasn’t usually known until birth), I prayed for a Bible verse to use as part of a birth announcement. I was happy to find Psalm 139: 13-14, where it states that “one is knit together in their mother’s womb, God’s works are perfect and wonderful.” What followed, however, was a crisis of faith: our son was born with multiple heart defects. I prayed “Why, God, would you specifically assure me that this baby would be perfect?”
I struggled with those thoughts for a while, wondering if I should I even use that verse on his birth announcement. Then I began to realize all the ways that none of us are “perfect.” Some ways are visible at birth, other conditions are invisible, and diagnosed later in life – but each of us is still “perfectly created in the image of God.” Yes, I realized I could use that verse as an announcement, and a witness that—for whatever length of life our son would live, he could reflect God’s image of love, compassion, trust, courage and joy.
About that time of life, I had a friend – a pastor’s wife – who shared a trauma that their family was experiencing: their grandchild was born with ambiguous genitalia, a condition I had never heard of. “Do you realize,” she said, “what the first question is that anyone asks after a birth? – is it a boy or a girl?” It seems that the parents of one out of about 1,000 babies don’t have a ready answer to that question.
I realize that this rare condition of ambiguous genitalia is only one part of the complex field of gender issues of sexuality and identity. I have come to realize that there is a complexity to the statement that “God made them male and female.” And yet, each child is born “in the image of God,” a perfect creation, born with the capacity to love and be loved.
I hope to live in a society and a world that respects every person for being “perfect” and give them the freedom and the legal right to live their lives fully.
Ann Klotz
Waynesboro
