Letter: Truman was right to use the atomic bomb
Letter: Truman was right to use the atomic bomb

In the early 1950s, I served with a marine who was on Wake Island when it fell to the Japanese.

For the duration of the war, as a POW, he worked in a coal mine in northern Japan. He was told that all POWs would be decapitated when the first "round eye" set foot on Japanese soil. The bombing actually saved many more lives than the planners had anticipated in the invasion.

Dropping the bomb was one of the few decisions that President Harry S. Truman made with which I agree.

Malcolm Underwood

Stuarts Draft

