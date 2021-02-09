Letter: Trump and his supporters not responsible for Capitol riot

Yvonne Surette, in her column published Monday, talks about violent, out of control rioters on Jan. 6, stating they are domestic terrorists who came heavily armed and prepared to fight.
She goes on to say President Donald Trump told them he loved them, wanting people to believe our president approved of the violence that was displayed.
As usual, Yvonne, like all other left-wing, Trump-hating people take partial statements out of context to trash one of the greatest presidents we have ever had. Her column contains partial statements taken out of context to try and belittle all members of the supporters of our 45th president.
She quotes a statement from the N.Y. Times regarding President Trump saying the election was a fraud.
First of all, 70 plus million citizens are totally in agreement that the 2020 presidential election was the biggest fraud ever bestowed on our country.
Secondly no where in her column does she mention the thousands of peaceful attendees that where in D.C. on that day participating in a legal, peaceful rally exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech. And when things got out of hand President Trump urged everyone to disburse.
She suggests President Trump, along with Rep. Ben Cline, took part in organizing an armed insurrection. Nothing is further from the truth.
Of course, she does not mention the continuous violent riots that are on going in many Democratic run cities through out the U.S. consisting of arson, looting, assaults on law abiding citizens and attacks on police. These horrific acts are OK because they back the agenda of the left-wing, self serving, socialist/communists who want everything their way or no way.
Open your eyes America before our country turns George Orwell's novel “1984” into a reality.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
