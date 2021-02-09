Letter: Trump and his supporters not responsible for Capitol riot

Yvonne Surette, in her column published Monday, talks about violent, out of control rioters on Jan. 6, stating they are domestic terrorists who came heavily armed and prepared to fight.

She goes on to say President Donald Trump told them he loved them, wanting people to believe our president approved of the violence that was displayed.

As usual, Yvonne, like all other left-wing, Trump-hating people take partial statements out of context to trash one of the greatest presidents we have ever had. Her column contains partial statements taken out of context to try and belittle all members of the supporters of our 45th president.

She quotes a statement from the N.Y. Times regarding President Trump saying the election was a fraud.

First of all, 70 plus million citizens are totally in agreement that the 2020 presidential election was the biggest fraud ever bestowed on our country.

Secondly no where in her column does she mention the thousands of peaceful attendees that where in D.C. on that day participating in a legal, peaceful rally exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech. And when things got out of hand President Trump urged everyone to disburse.