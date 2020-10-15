Letter: Trump deserves to be reelected

President Donald Trump is the first president that has not engaged us in a foreign war since Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He has brokered two Middle East peace accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.

Trump has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population of any other president — ever.

He has exposed the deep, widespread and long lasting corruption in the FBI, CIA, NSA and the Republican and Democratic parties.

He has turned NATO around and had them start paying their dues.

He neutralized North Koreans, stopping them from developing a further nuclear capability and sending missiles toward Japan and threatening the West Coast of the U.S.

He turned our relationship with China around and returned hundreds of business's back here, which revived our economy.

He appointed two Supreme Court judges and close to 300 federal judges.

Trump lowered our taxes and caused the stock market to soar to record levels over 100 times, positively impacting the retirements of millions of Americans.