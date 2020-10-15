Letter: Trump deserves to be reelected

President Donald Trump is the first president that has not engaged us in a foreign war since Dwight D. Eisenhower.
He has brokered two Middle East peace accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.
Trump has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population of any other president — ever.
He has exposed the deep, widespread and long lasting corruption in the FBI, CIA, NSA and the Republican and Democratic parties.
He has turned NATO around and had them start paying their dues.
He neutralized North Koreans, stopping them from developing a further nuclear capability and sending missiles toward Japan and threatening the West Coast of the U.S.
He turned our relationship with China around and returned hundreds of business's back here, which revived our economy.
He appointed two Supreme Court judges and close to 300 federal judges.
Trump lowered our taxes and caused the stock market to soar to record levels over 100 times, positively impacting the retirements of millions of Americans.
He fast tracked the development of a vaccine to combat COVID-19, that could be available within weeks. However we still do not have a vaccine for SARS, Bird Flu, Ebola or a bunch of other diseases that arose during previous administrations.
Trump rebuilt our military of which the Obama administration had crippled by firing 214 key generals and admirals among other actions.
He uncovered widespread pedophilia in the government and in Hollywood and is exposing world wide sex trafficking of minors.
Trump works for free and has lost well over $2 billion of his own money in serving our country while facing relentless undermining and opposition from people who are threatened because they know they are going to be exposed as the criminals that they are upon his re-election.
These are just some of our current president's accomplishments, so I urge everyone to take this into consideration and vote Trump/Pence 2020 to maintain our country as No. 1 in the world.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!