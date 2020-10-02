Letter: Trump, just show us your tax returns

President Donald Trump has refused to share his tax returns and now we know why. Maybe deductions for haircuts at the tune of over $70,000 are allowable by the tax code but every American should be incensed that the tax burden falls ever more heavily on the rest of us because of it. No wonder he hid his returns.

For Trump, who after all bragged about paying little to no taxes, the worst news is that he is now revealed as a terrible businessman. Just about every project he becomes involved in fails! He loses money as fast as he makes it. He is deeply in debt to foreign banks and a security risk to our country. No wonder he hid his returns.

If any of this is fake news, as he and his supporters like to claim, Tump can easily set the record straight by making his returns public. Just keep that thought in mind. If the information published by the media is so terribly wrong then he should request his team to tell the real story with supporting evidence. He won’t. One can’t help but suspect that he has even more to hide than we have discovered so far.

Francine Johnston

Waynesboro