Letter: Trump, not Democrats, is following the rule of law

I also agree with Potter that this “election is becoming less about policy but instead a referendum on democracy.” This is so true! The Democrats had 12 candidates running for president and all of them raised their hands in support of socialism. Why do they no longer support democracy? In addition to that, the Democrats are threatening that if we do not vote the way they want us to, they will provide more disruption than we have witnessed during the last several months. It is no accident that all the riots are in cities run by Democrats, and they are doing nothing to protect their citizens or their property. President Trump has offered to help but they would rather let their citizens lose their businesses and homes, than to accept his assistance.