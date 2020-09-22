Letter: Trump, not Democrats, is following the rule of law

I wish to respond to Tiffany Potter’s column, “Democracy is fragile with Trump in office” on Sept. 21, 2020.
She is correct when she states, “Right now we have two candidates running for president. One wants to continue following the rule of law.” Up to this point, she is correct. However, it is President Donald Trump who wishes to follow the rule of law — not the Democrats.
She stated, “Thankfully, our forward-thinking General Assembly recently passed laws making it easier and safer to cast ballots this November. This year, options are plentiful — vote from home with a pre-paid envelope, vote early in person, vote in person on Election Day or deliver your ballot in a drop box.” This may be easier than voting in person where proper identification can assure a voter is legal, but it also is more open to voter fraud. Why don’t the Democrats want an “honest” election?
Electing our leaders is not only a privilege, it is a solemn duty of all citizens who understand what “government of the people, for the people, by the people” really means. It also is the duty of the state and federal governments to take every precaution to see that every vote is cast by a legitimate citizen by requiring voter-picture identification. This certainly helps assure an “honest” election, and it is interesting to note that the Republican Party is okay with this but not the Democrats. Why?
I also agree with Potter that this “election is becoming less about policy but instead a referendum on democracy.” This is so true! The Democrats had 12 candidates running for president and all of them raised their hands in support of socialism. Why do they no longer support democracy? In addition to that, the Democrats are threatening that if we do not vote the way they want us to, they will provide more disruption than we have witnessed during the last several months. It is no accident that all the riots are in cities run by Democrats, and they are doing nothing to protect their citizens or their property. President Trump has offered to help but they would rather let their citizens lose their businesses and homes, than to accept his assistance.
All voters have a choice. Years ago, Sen. Harry Flood Byrd Jr. stated: “I ran for the Senate for two terms as a Democrat, and two terms as an Independent. However, the future of this nation now lies with the Republican Party!” As former Democrat Gov. Mills Godwin stated as he was elected for a second term as a Republican governor: “I didn’t leave the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party left me!”
The last statement of Potter’s I also agree with: “Please vote for democracy.” Vote Republican!
Dr. Larry Roller,
Mt. Sidney
Dr. Larry Roller was a treasurer for the Augusta County Republican Committee.
