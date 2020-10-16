Letter: Trump’s disparagement of McCain was inexcusable

I disagreed with most of McCain’s political views, but he deserves deep respect for his service to this country, both military and civilian. Compare the two: McCain’s father was an admiral so he could have used privilege to not serve or at least, not serve in combat. Instead, he graduated the Naval Academy and requested combat duty in Vietnam. He was injured in a bomb explosion on an aircraft carrier while helping another pilot escape a fire. He was awarded both the Navy Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star for missions flown over North Vietnam. Shot down during his 23rd bombing mission, he was captured and North Vietnamese soldiers crushed his shoulder with their rifle butts and bayoneted him. He was transported to the infamous Hanoi Hilton POW camp, beaten and interrogated. Due to his father’s military status, he was offered early release but refused repatriation unless every man taken in before him was also released. He was subjected to constant beatings that left him unable to lift his arms over his head. Out of honor, he remained imprisoned for 5½ years until the release of all prisoners.