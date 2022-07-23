Letter: Trump should be held responsible for Jan. 6

I have watched the televised committee investigation of the attack on the Capitol of Jan. 6, 20201.

It was very disturbing to know this attack was happening in the U.S. It was something you would imagine happening in a country controlled by a “ruler," not with a democratic government.

It is my honest opinion that former President Donald Trump should be charged and hopefully convicted of causing a riot, causing damage to the capitol building, causing injury and or death while doing nothing to stop it. If he cannot be charged and convicted, he should be forever prohibited from holding any office in government, no matter how small. He should also made to pay to repair the damage to the capitol. Why should we, taxpayers, have to bear that expense.

My fear is if Trump, however, gets back into office, we will no longer be a democratic country. Trump would believe he was king.

I do not vote by party — I vote by person after lots of consideration. Whether I made the right decision, I am proud to say I did not vote for Trump.

Linda M. White

Waynesboro