Letter: Trump supporters bear some responsibility for what happened

The chaos. He wanted it. He has gathered them, just as Sauron gathered darkness to Mordor. He promised to build a wall. He has built many, but they're not physical. He has fueled hatred, made a mockery of the office, embarrassed us on the world stage, and allowed many to die. He thought it would just go away.

After four years, there are no results to show, just instability and division. History will place him at or near the bottom of all those who have shared his office. He didn't drain the swamp. He is the swamp — its deepest, foulest depths.

Many supported him — some a little, some a lot. They all bear some responsibility for creating it, for feeding it. To them — consider what you have wrought.

Paul Hodgen

Fishersville

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.