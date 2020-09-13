Letter: Trump to blame for becoming country with most COVID-19 deaths

Congratulations to President Donald Trump. He said he would make America great again and he has. With 194,000 COVID-19 deaths so far, the U.S. is now number one for total deaths by country. Brazil is a pale second with 126,000 deaths. And India, with four times as many people as the U.S., is in third place with just 72,000 deaths.
Thankfully, Trump saved us from panicking and told us the virus was not serious and it would just go away. In fact, he said the virus would just go away more than 30 times. It’s not his fault the virus wouldn’t listen. The only thing more stubborn than the virus is Mexico, which still refuses to pay for the border wall.
Trump has promised a vaccine will be available by Nov. 1. It’s not his fault the pharmaceutical companies say it’s impossible to safely develop a vaccine that fast. If they’d listen to Trump they wouldn’t worry about safety.
And while we’re thanking people, let’s not forget the nearly 200,000 Americans who have sacrificed their lives in support of President Trump’s efforts to make America No. 1. (In comparison, 4,500 American soldiers died in combat during the Iraq War of 2003-2011.) No doubt, under Trump’s leadership, tens of thousands more will die to maintain our No. 1 rating in the world.
Thanks, Mr. President, for finally making America great at something.
David Colton
Waynesboro
