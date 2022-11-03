Letter: Trust workers more than union-busting Republicans

Recently, the AFL-CIO endorsed Democrat Jennifer Lewis in the race against Rep. Ben Cline. I have lived in two districts in rural Virginia, the 6th and the 9th, and been represented by Republicans for most of my life. I have watched working people time and time again vote for men who spend the entirety of their terms protecting corporations and actively voting against raising our wages and protecting our unions. Jennifer Lewis supports raising the minimum wage to a living wage, supports a true two income household by closing the pay gap between men and women, and supports the rights of workers to form unions and bargain for their interests through The Pro Act. Decades ago, my grandfather risked his life to form a union in rural Virginia and launched his family into the middle class.