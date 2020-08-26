Letter: U.S. Postal Service brouhaha initiated by Trump

Before the 2016 presidential election I wrote a column stating both candidates are deeply flawed and would not be able to unite our country. This statement turned out to be true. Our country is more divided today than it was in 2016 and we are facing another presidential election.
The current voting by mail controversy is another example of this division and the disruptive behavior by our country’s leader. President Donald Trump is trumpeting his mail balloting opposition because voting fraud will occur without presenting any evidence to support this position. A number of states have been voting by mail for years without any fraudulence and Trump himself has cast ballots without any fear or occurrence of fraud.
The United States Postal Service has problems from a financial standpoint and has operated at a loss for a long period of time. Nothing was done to address this situation by prior administrations. Congress has also been silent in regard to this problem. The Trump administration was certainly aware of the U.S. Postal Service condition but did nothing of any significance until recently, nearly 3½ years after the 2016 election.
The newly-appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has made several changes including taking mail processing machines out of service, eliminating a number of blue mail boxes and reducing work hours and overtime. The short term result has been a delay in sorting and delivery of mail including checks and badly needed prescriptions. One can only wonder why these knee jerk changes happen now after so long a period of inaction by the administration. Could there be any relation to the voting by mail fraudulent position espoused loudly and often by the President?
DeJoy testified at a Senate hearing on Friday and stated that there was no relationship between these changes and voting by mail in the pending election. He also specified that there will be no further cost cutting and operational changes until after the presidential election. However, the removed mail sorting equipment will not be put back into service. He further asserted that the U.S. Postal Service will be able to handle the mailed election ballots. We’ll see, as the president continues his verbal assault against balloting by mail.
The U.S. Postal Service is a complicated organization with hundreds of thousands of employees, many locations and a huge amount of equipment and machinery. All of this must be integrated in the process of delivering the mail. A problem in any one of these areas will result in delays, similar to what is taking place today as a result of the above-mentioned knee jerk reactions and changes. A problem of this nature requires a detailed plan which is financially responsible, considerate of employees and customers and implemented with precision and care.
Hopefully the postmaster general is correct in his assertion that mail-in ballots will be processed in a timely manner despite the continued fraudulent assertions by the president.
Charles Welsh
Stuarts Draft
